Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that Senzel (thumb) will begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Senzel was placed on the 10-day injured list after he fractured his thumb fielding grounders ahead of the Nationals' season opener. Martinez noted that Senzel reported no problems while throwing and hitting Friday. While Senzel works his way back from his thumb injury, Trey Lipscomb will continue to start at third base.