Marte suffered a strained hamstring while playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Marte will no longer be able to participate in winter ball, but he should be ready to go for the start of spring training. The 22-year-old infielder slashed .316/.366/.456 across 123 big-league plate appearances last year and is expected to begin 2024 as Cincinnati's primary third baseman.