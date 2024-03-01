Marte (hamstring) will make his Cactus League debut Saturday against the Rockies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Things had been trending in that direction and Reds manager David Bell made it official Friday. Marte has been brought along methodically this spring after suffering a Grade 2 hamstring strain in late November while playing in the Dominican Winter League. There is still time for the 22-year-old to ramp up for Opening Day, but the delayed start to spring won't help as he tries to nail down a regular role at third base.