Reds' Noelvi Marte: In lineup against lefty

Marte started in right field and went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Marte singled and scored in the second inning before driving in the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. He returned to the lineup after being held out against a right-hander Tuesday, when the Reds used rookie call-up Hector Rodriguez in right field. The left-handed batting Rodriguez is considered a top prospect in the organization and could emerge as the strong side of a platoon in right field while Spencer Steer (wrist) is on the injured list. After an initial burst of production when recalled in June (.913 OPS in 12 games), Marte's bat has languished since with a .173/.212/.296 slash line over 30 games since June 22.