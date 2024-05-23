Marte (suspension) recently reported to the Reds' facility in the Dominican Republic to continue participating in exhibition games before the start of the Dominican Summer League, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Marte is continuing to serve the 80-game suspension he was handed down in March for violating MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program, but he's been able to stay in playing shape of late by appearing in extended spring training games in Arizona and now in the Dominican Republic. According to team president Nick Krall, the Reds plan to have Marte participate in games in the Dominican Republic for about a week to 10 days before he returns to the United States to begin an official rehab assignment in the minors. Marte, who hit .316 with three home runs and six stolen bases in 35 games for the Reds in 2023 following his late-season promotion to the big leagues, is eligible to make his 2024 debut for the big club June 27 in St. Louis.