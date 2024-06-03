Reds manager David Bell said Monday that Marte (suspension) is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment June 11, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Marte is nearing the end of his 80-game suspension due to violating the MLB's joint drug prevention and treatment program. After ramping up his activity in the Dominican Republic, Marte will travel to the United States and will likely begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, per Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. Bell noted that Marte will mostly play third base in his assignment, but the 22-year-old will also get some reps at shortstop and second base. Marte is eligible to return from his suspension June 27.