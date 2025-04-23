Marte went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Marte put a charge into the ball, which left his bat at 116.7 miles per hour and landed 431 feet away. He made a third consecutive start at third base, homered for the second time in those three starts and has eight hits (five for extra bases) over his last 14 at-bats. Thus far, Marte has shown much better version of the player that missed 80 games due to a suspension and batted just .210 over 66 games in 2024. He began the season in the minors but is angling for a permanent role in the majors in the wake of his latest performance. Even with Christian Encarnacion-Strand (back) stuck on the injured list, the Reds seem to be prioritizing Marte at third base ahead of Jeimer Candelario, who is handling more of a part-time role while Spencer Steer serves as Encarnacion-Strand's primary replacement at first base.