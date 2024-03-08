Marte was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday for violating the joint drug prevention and treatment program, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Marte tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Boldenone and now will be ineligible to play until well into June. The 22-year-old had been the favorite to be the Reds' Opening Day third baseman after slashing .316/.366/.456 in 35 contests for Cincinnati in 2023. Jeimer Candelario now figures to see most of his playing time at third base, while Christian Encarnacion-Strand should settle into more at-bats at first base. The Reds could also now opt to use Spencer Steer a bit more on the infield now.