Marte (suspension) began a rehab assignment Tuesday and is a combined 3-for-10 with a double and two runs scored in two games for Triple-A Louisville.
Marte, who is in the final two weeks of an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned steroid (Boldenone), served at third base Tuesday then designated hitter Wednesday and played all nine innings in each. He's eligible to return from suspension June 27. Marte slashed .316/.366/.456 in 35 games and 123 plate appearances in the big leagues last season and is expected to be the team's primary third baseman once ready.
