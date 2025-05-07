Reds manager Terry Francona said that Marte's placement on injured list Wednesday was due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Marte is eligible for activation May 15, but because he's dealing with a moderate strain rather than a mild one, he will most likely be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. A more precise timeline for Marte's return should emerge once he's able to resume baseball activities. Santiago Espinal will start at third base in Wednesday's game against Atlanta and will likely receive the bulk of the playing time at the position while Marte is on the shelf.