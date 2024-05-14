Marte has been able to play in exhibition games in Arizona during his suspension, per Reds Daily.

The Reds Daily X account posted a video of Marte grounding out in an at-bat against Dodgers minor leaguers at a spring training complex in Arizona. Marte won't be playing in any official minor-league games with tracked statistics, but he has still been able to work on maintaining his timing at the dish. He is eligible to return from his suspension June 19, which is also around the time Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist) is expected to return from the injured list.