Reds manager David Bell said Thursday that he expects Marte (hamstring) to make his Cactus League debut March 2 versus the Rockies, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The young infielder will be held out for roughly the first week of spring training games while he continues to heal up from the Grade 2 hamstring strain he suffered in late November while playing in the Dominican Winter League. Marte hasn't experienced any setbacks while taking part in workouts since the beginning of spring, but the Reds are being mindful of managing his workload early on in camp. He's still on track to be ready to go for Opening Day, but Marte might not be guaranteed a full-time role despite posting a solid .822 OPS over 123 plate appearances with the big club in 2023 following his late-season call-up. Even though the Reds let Joey Votto walk in free agency, the team signed Jeimer Candelario to a three-year, $45 million deal. Candelario is expected to see plenty of reps at third base on days he isn't being used at first base or designated hitter, and Jonathan India (foot) is also moving into a utility role in 2024 and could poach starts from Marte at the hot corner.