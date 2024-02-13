Marte is not yet running at full speed after suffering a hamstring strain in late November in the Dominican Winter League, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It sounds like Marte is recovered from his injury, but the Reds are having him ramp things up slowly in camp to be safe. The 22-year-old played a bit at shortstop and second base in addition to third base last season with the Reds but will focus mainly on the hot corner this spring as he attempts to win that job. Marte slashed an impressive .316/.366/.456 in 35 contests for Cincinnati in 2023.