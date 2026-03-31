Marte will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending right-hander Bubba Chandler to the hill, marking the first time Marte has been in the lineup this season in the three times the Reds have gone up against a righty. Will Benson -- who has been vying for playing time with Marte -- is also in the lineup as he will slide over to left field while Spencer Steer gets a breather.