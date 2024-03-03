Marte started at third base and went 1-for-2 in Saturday's spring game against the Rockies.

Marte made his spring debut after coping with a hamstring injury that delayed his participation in game action. He hit a couple of balls hard and told Mark Sheldon of MLB.com that he felt comfortable out there before he was removed in the fourth inning. "It was good to have Marte back, he looked good," manager David Bell said. "We didn't want to do anything crazy on the bases, but he was 100 percent. He's completely freed up to play his normal game next time out." Marte should have enough time to build up for Opening Day and is projected to be the Reds' primary third baseman.