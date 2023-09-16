Marte started at shortstop and went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Marte delivered his second three-hit game in the last five starts. He slotted in at shortstop while Elly De La Cruz took a seat for the second time this week against a left-hander. As Reds manager David Bell guides the team during a playoff race, he has managed more tactically over the past week, such as playing lefty-righty matchups or sitting slumping players. One of those slumping is the switch-hitting De La Cruz, who is 1-for-23 against lefties going back to Aug. 23 and hitting .194 with a .526 OPS overall against southpaws. That slump is leading to more opportunities for Marte.