Marte went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 15-6 loss to the Cardinals.

The 21-year-old is having a fantastic finish to the season, hitting safely in seven straight games and batting .355 (11-for-31) over that stretch with two of his three homers since his mid-August promotion to the majors. Marte is expected to be a key part of the Reds' future, and while his spot in the lineup has been secure to close out 2023 due to the absence of Matt McLain (oblique), the team will likely have to do something to alleviate its infield roster crunch in the offseason, either by trading a player such as Jonathan India, or by shifting someone like Marte to the outfield.