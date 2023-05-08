site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Dealing with sore elbow
RotoWire Staff
Sanmartin departed Sunday's appearance versus the White Sox due to left elbow soreness, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Sanmartin was charged with three runs over 1.1 innings Sunday before exiting. He will be re-evaluated Monday, at which point we should know whether he'll require a stint on the injured list.
