The Reds placed Sanmartin on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 8, with a left elbow stress reaction.
Sanmartin will be away from the club for at least a couple of weeks. He has struggled to a 7.07 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 13:10 K:BB through 14 innings of relief this season with Cincinnati.
More News
-
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Dealing with sore elbow•
-
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Grabs win in Reds' comeback•
-
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Situational reliever•
-
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Called up from Triple-A•
-
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Optioned after poor start•
-
Reds' Reiver Sanmartin: Charged with nine runs in loss•