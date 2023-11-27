Sanmartin (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Nov. 19.
Sanmartin underwent Tommy John surgery in early July before being non-tendered by the Reds in mid-November. While it's unclear whether his new minor-league contract is a one-year or two-year deal, he'll at least be able to begin his recovery process as part of the organization.
