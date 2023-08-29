The Reds confirmed that Sanmartin (elbow) underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery July 7, MLB.com reports.

At the time Sanmartin went under the knife, reports merely stated that he had surgery to repair his UCL, but it wasn't specifically noted whether he had Tommy John surgery or an alternative procedure such an internal brace surgery, the latter of which often carries a shorter recovery timeline. With Sanmartin having now been confirmed to have had Tommy John surgery, he'll be in store for at least a year-long rehab and recovery process, meaning that he likely won't be an option for the Cincinnati bullpen until after the 2024 All-Star break.