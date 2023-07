Karcher was designated for assignment by the Reds on Thursday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Tony Santillan (back/hamstring) has been activated off the 60-day injured list to fill the vacated 40-man roster spot. Karcher earned a save last month in his major-league debut, but he was sent back to Triple-A Louisville soon after and has struggled to a 7.18 ERA over 31.1 innings of relief this summer in the International League.