Karcher picked up the save in Monday's 5-4 victory over Kansas City, tossing a scoreless inning in which he allowed zero hits and one walk. He didn't record a strikeout.

Alexis Diaz worked the previous two days, and Buck Farmer pitched 1.2 innings to send the game into the 10th inning, so the freshly recalled Karcher got the save opportunity Monday in his first MLB appearance. The 25-year-old walked the first batter he faced but retired three straight to end the game. Karcher has electric stuff, but he's had trouble commanding it at Triple-A Louisville, posting a 9.27 ERA and 31:34 K:BB over 22.1 innings.