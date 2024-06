The Diamondbacks released Karcher on Sunday.

Karcher made his MLB debut out of the Cincinnati bullpen last June before being pushed off the 40-man roster a month later. He caught on with the Diamondbacks on a minor-league deal in November but never built much momentum for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen before he was assigned to Reno during spring training. Karcher struggled mightily over his 21 outings with Reno prior to his release, posting a 8.46 ERA and 31:31 K:BB in 22.1 innings.