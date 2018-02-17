Reds' Scooter Gennett: Wins arbitration case
Gennett won his arbitration case and will receive $5.7 million for the 2018 season, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.
The Reds filed for $5.1 million, but Gennett, who is coming off a career year, emerged victorious. He hit .295/.342/.531 with 27 home runs in 497 plate appearances last season, numbers that essentially came out of nowhere, making him one of the top regression candidates this season. Gennett will need to perform early on if he wants to hold an everyday job, as the Reds will be evaluating all the non-Joey Votto infielders in advance of top prospect Nick Senzel's inevitable debut.
