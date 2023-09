Steer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Tigers.

Steer launched his team-leading 21st home run of the season in the sixth inning. In addition to homers, Steer leads the Reds with 79 RBI. While manager David Bell may shuttle players in and out of the starting lineup, he appears to be content putting the infielder/outfielder in the lineup daily.