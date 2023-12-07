Steer is in line to play regularly in the outfield following the Reds' signing of Jeimer Candelario, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati made a crowded infield situation even more crowded with its acquisition of Candelario. Steer is an infielder by trade, but he made 38 starts in the outfield in 2023 and would appear pegged for regular left field duty in 2024. Even with Steer slated to play mostly in the outfield next season, the Reds would still appear to have at least one more infielder than they have starting spots. Jonathan India remains a good bet to be traded.