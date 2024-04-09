Fairchild started in right field and went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 10-8 win over Milwaukee.
Fairchild was originally scheduled to start in center field and bat fifth, but he was moved to right field and leadoff following a pregame injury to Jonathan India (leg), the Reds' normal leadoff hitter. The injury to India is not believed to be significant, so the leadoff role may be short-lived. Fairchild is 6-for-19 with three walks and four steals over seven games. He'll continue to see enhanced opportunities while TJ Friedl (wrist) remains idle.
