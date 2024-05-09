Friedl went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Friedl, playing his second game back from nearly two months on the injured list, drove in his first run of the season in the bottom of the ninth to make things interesting. He then stole his first base of the season, putting two runners in scoring position before Joe Mantiply escaped with the save for Arizona. Friedl, who batted leadoff Tuesday against a right-hander, slotted in at eighth in the order Wednesday against left-hander Jordan Montgomery.