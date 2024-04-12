Friedl (wrist) underwent a follow-up MRI on Thursday and it was determined that he needs another 7-to-10 days of lighter activity before ramping up, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Friedl had been hoping to be cleared for more activity at this point, but he will have to wait and let the bone heal a bit more before increasing the intensity of his workouts. The center fielder landed awkwardly on a diving attempt in spring training and was diagnosed with a small fracture of the distal radius of his right wrist. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and a move to the 60-day IL seems unlikely, unless Friedl is further delayed from here.