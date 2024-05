Friedl went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Friedl's fourth-inning double was his first extra-base hit since returning from a fractured wrist. It also produced the go-ahead run for Cincinnati, which snapped an eight-game losing streak. Friedl is 4-for-18 with one stolen base in four contests since his return.