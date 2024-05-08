Friedl started in center field, batted leadoff and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Friedl made his season debut Tuesday after opening the season on the injured list due to a wrist injury. He was unable to change the team's recent fortunes -- the Reds lost their sixth straight and have scored 10 runs during that stretch -- but that's a lot of pressure to put on any player returning from a wrist injury, which can be tricky. He'll return to his everyday role as Cincinnati's leadoff hitter and center fielder.