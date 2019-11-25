Rich Hill: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Hill (elbow) underwent surgery in late October and won't be ready to pitch until June or July, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Injuries have limited Hill's availability over the past several years, and he will be forced to miss most of the first half of 2020 after undergoing primary and revision surgery in late October. The 39-year-old was effective last season with his limited availability, recording a 2.45 ERA with a 72:18 K:BB over 58.2 innings pitched. The southpaw has expressed interest in returning to the Dodgers, but his status in free agency will likely be linked to his recovery status.