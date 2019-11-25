Rich Hill: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Hill (elbow) underwent surgery in late October and won't be ready to pitch until June or July, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Injuries have limited Hill's availability over the past several years, and he will be forced to miss most of the first half of 2020 after undergoing primary and revision surgery in late October. The 39-year-old was effective last season with his limited availability, recording a 2.45 ERA with a 72:18 K:BB over 58.2 innings pitched. The southpaw has expressed interest in returning to the Dodgers, but his status in free agency will likely be linked to his recovery status.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...