Amador (hand) was assigned to Double-A Hartford on Saturday after being activated from High-A Spokane's 7-day injured list.

Even though Amador hadn't played for Spokane since June 22 before being shut down with a broken hamate bone in his right hand that ultimately required surgery, the Rockies saw enough from the 20-year-old during his rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to send him to Double-A now that he's healthy again. Through his first two games with Hartford, the switch-hitting middle infielder has gone 2-for-8 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases. He had slashed .302/.391/.514 with nine home runs and 12 stolen bases in 54 games with Spokane prior to getting injured.