Amador underwent surgery to repair his right hamate bone in early July, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Amador missed the first few weeks of the season with an undisclosed injury, but he was having a fairly strong season with High-A Spokane prior to the current issue. Across 259 plate appearances, he maintained a .302 average and .514 slugging percentage while striking out at just a 10 percent clip. Amador is expected to return before season's end, but he could miss up to six weeks.