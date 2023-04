Amador got a little dinged up during spring training and will be held back in extended before being assigned to High-A Spokane, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Mayo didn't provide an official injury for Amador, but it sounds like it should be a short-term absence. Amador, who has one of the best hit tools in the minors, could split the year between Spokane and Double-A Hartford in his age-20 season.