Watch Now:

The Rockies optioned Amador to Double-A Hartford on Friday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Amador received a late promotion to Hartford last season and will return to the affiliate to begin 2024. The 20-year-old spent most of the season at High-A Spokane, where he had a .905 OPS with nine home runs and 12 steals in 54 games.

More News