Amador has six home runs, 11 RBI and 16 runs scored while hitting .359/.463/.654 across 95 plate appearances with Single-A Fresno.

Amador was named Player of the Week in the California League on Monday after he hit .500 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI across 30 plate appearances from April 26 to May 1. That's just a small portion of Amador's impressive start to the season, as he has maintained a .295 ISO and .494 wOBA to go along with a 16.8 percent walk rate while only striking out at a 12.6 percent clip. The former part of his current profile is particularly surprising, as Amador has been regarded as a polished prospect with a lesser ceiling. That said, it wouldn't be a surprise to see some of his power production fade, but his start to the season has been worthy of attention.