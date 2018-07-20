Senzatela (finger) is a candidate to get the nod Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Senzatela was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 13 due to a blister on his throwing hand, although he managed to toss a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue. Either Jon Gray or Senzatela will take the hill for Sunday's series finale. The 23-year-old has made two starts for the Rockies this season, giving up six runs across six innings in his last outing against the Mariners.