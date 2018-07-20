Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Could start Sunday
Senzatela (finger) is a candidate to get the nod Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Senzatela was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 13 due to a blister on his throwing hand, although he managed to toss a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday without issue. Either Jon Gray or Senzatela will take the hill for Sunday's series finale. The 23-year-old has made two starts for the Rockies this season, giving up six runs across six innings in his last outing against the Mariners.
More News
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Lands on DL•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Scratched with blister•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Knocked around for six runs•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Tosses seven scoreless innings in win•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Recalled prior to Tuesday's start•
-
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Expects to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...