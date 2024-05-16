Gomber (1-2) earned the win against San Diego on Wednesday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and walked two batters while striking out five.

The only two hits Gomber allowed were singles that the Padres couldn't cash in. The southpaw completed six innings for the fourth straight game and notched his third consecutive quality start. Wednesday's victory was his first of the campaign, but it was overdue based on how he's been pitching of late. Over his past three outings, Gomber has allowed just one earned run across 18.2 frames despite a mediocre 13:6 K:BB.