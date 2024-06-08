Gomber did not factor into the decision in Friday's 8-5 loss to St. Louis, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The former Cardinal Gomber was unsteady out the gate in his first outing at Busch Stadium since Aug. 18, 2022. The Colorado southpaw allowed three runs on four hits in the first inning and never recovered. Despite the four-run evening, Gomber has been surprisingly solid this year and now sports a 3.38 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 47:21 K:BB over 66.2 innings. He is slated to face the Twins on the road in his next start.