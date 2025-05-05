Gomber (shoulder) has increased the volume and distance of his throws, MLB.com reports.
Gomber suffered a shoulder injury early in spring training and dealt with a setback, pushing his timeline back. He's now ramping up for the second time but has yet to throw off a mound, meaning he's likely to be out until at least mid-June.
