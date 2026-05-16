The Rangers granted Gomber's release from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Gomber signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers in January and has spent the entire season in Triple-A, where he has an 0-5 record across nine games (eight starts) with a 7.75 ERA, 1.66 wHIP and 29:14 K:BB across 33.2 innings. He now has the opportunity to sign with another organization, though it'll likely be another minor-league contract given his struggles in Triple-A.