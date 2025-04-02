Gomber was scratched from his scheduled rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday due to left shoulder inflammation, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Gomber began the season on the 15-day IL due to left shoulder soreness, so the fact that he's now dealing with inflammation in that area is a bit concerning. He'll presumably be re-evaluated to see if he suffered any structural damage after making his first rehab outing Friday, and it now seems unlikely that the 31-year-old southpaw will be able to return to Colorado after a minimum-length stay on the injured list.