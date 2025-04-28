Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that Gomber (shoulder) has not thrown since making a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on March 28, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
Gomber made one rehab start before being shut down with renewed left shoulder soreness. Black added that the southpaw is feeling better and is close to beginning a throwing program, but there's no timetable for him to return from the 60-day injured list.
