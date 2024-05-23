Gomber did not factor into the decision in a win over Oakland on Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits while striking out six over eight innings.

Gomber went 1-2-3 through Oakland's lineup in each of the first three innings before surrendering a solo homer to JJ Bleday in the bottom of the fourth. However, that would be the only run that he'd allow while going eight innings for the first time this season. The lefty induced 12 whiffs on the night and didn't walk a batter for the first time in his last four starts. It also marked Gomber's fourth quality start in a row and he now carries a pristine 0.68 ERA in May (four starts).