Gomber (arm) will start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

General arm soreness caused Gomber to be scratched from his scheduled start Monday versus Cleveland, but he is now set to make his next outing during the weekend coming off plenty of rest. The 30-year-old southpaw has impressed early in the year with a 2.76 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 58.2 innings through his first 10 starts.