Gomber has been scratched from Monday's start against the Guardians due to general arm soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

While it sounds like Gomber's arm is a little sore, manager Bud Black implied that this has more to do with the team wanting to hold Gomber back for the team's upcoming series against the Dodgers. Black said that it's not an injury for Gomber. Nonetheless, Anthony Molina will start for Colorado on Monday.