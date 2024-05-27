Gomber has been scratched from Monday's start against the Guardians due to general arm soreness, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
While it sounds like Gomber's arm is a little sore, manager Bud Black implied that this has more to do with the team wanting to hold Gomber back for the team's upcoming series against the Dodgers. Black said that it's not an injury for Gomber. Nonetheless, Anthony Molina will start for Colorado on Monday.
More News
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Goes eight innings in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Breaks into win column•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Effective in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Coughs up three home runs•
-
Rockies' Austin Gomber: Yields one run in five frames•