Gomber (1-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Twins, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out two.

The Twins got to Gomber early Wednesday, scoring five times in the first inning before the left-hander was charged with another three runs before recording an out in the fourth. Gomber's now surrendered 15 runs over just 11 innings in his last three starts after working to a 0.67 ERA in his previous four outings. Overall, the 30-year-old left-hander sports a 4.26 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP and 49:22 K:BB across 69.2 innings this year. Gomber will look to right the ship in his next start, though he's currently in line for a tough matchup with the Dodgers at Coors Field.