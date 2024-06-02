Gomber (1-3) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over three innings, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Gomber dealt with general arm soreness earlier in the week, which caused him to have a start skipped. It doesn't appear to be a lingering issue, but he struggled Sunday, allowing home runs to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the first inning. Gomber ended up needing 79 pitches (46 strikes) to get through three frames. He had posted quality start over his last four outings before Sunday's short start. The southpaw is at a 3.06 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 43:20 K:BB over 61.2 innings across 11 starts. Gomber is projected for a road start versus the Cardinals his next time out.